Total Dhamaal collections

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal cruises past Rs 130 crore

Check out the collections

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal cruises past Rs 130 crore

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's comic-drama Total Dhamaal has struck the right chords with the audience. The film is on a record-breaking spree at the Box Office. As per the latest report, Total Dhamaal has raked in over Rs 130 crores.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal is holding very well in mass circuits/single screens... Metros [multiplexes] have slowed down, while Tier-2 cities are strong... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr. Total: ₹ 130 cr. India biz."

The film has been helmed by Indra Kumar and emerged as the highest grosser of the 'Dhamaal' series by getting a whopping start at the box office.

The film is the third instalment of the 'Dhamaal' series and re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap.

It has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.  

Total Dhamaal collectionsAnil KapoorMadhuri DixitAjay Devgn
