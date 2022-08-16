New Delhi: While S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus ‘RRR’ received positive reviews from critics and the audiences alike, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has something to say on the film. The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ filmmaker believes that ‘RRR’ has a 99 percent chance of getting an Oscar nomination if the jury selects it as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards this year.

While talking to Galatta Plus, the ace director said, "India might actually have a nomination in the final 5 if RRR is the film they pick. I am speaking from what people have been reaching out to me and talking about in the West. They have discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR. How ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ worked for me, ‘RRR’ has worked for them. And they find it better than any other Marvel movie. Even the silliness of it and they’re so blown by the action sequences.”

S.S. Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ is a period drama that stars Ajay Devgn, NTR Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. It also marked Alia Bhatt’s debut in Tollywood film industry. The film released on March 25 and was a blockbuster at the box office.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is currently busy promoting his upcoming thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It is a remake of the Spanish film ‘Mirage’. Director S.S. Rajamouli, on the other hand, is working with Mahesh Babu on his next film which will release in 2023.