Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' starring Tapsee Pannu to release on THIS day

'Dobaaraa', which is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022, has left the audience biting their nails since the teaser was released last year.

Anurag Kashyap&#039;s new-age thriller &#039;Dobaaraa&#039; starring Tapsee Pannu to release on THIS day
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Ektaa Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's most awaited film 'Dobaaraa' is all set for theatrical release on August 19, 2022. Tapsee Pannu starrer film is a fresh story which is said to be a completely new take from the director on thrillers. 

'Dobaaraa' is a new age thriller that reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time. 

Meanwhile, the forthcoming film is being backed by content queen Ekta Kapoor who never shies away from backing unique projects.   

'Dobaaraa', which is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022, has left the audience biting their nails since the teaser was released last year. The upcoming film is a cutthroat cliffhanger, extremely edgy at its core, and has a vibe that can leave you breathless.

'Dobaaraa' also reunited Tapsee Pannu with Pavail Gulati, who worked with the actress in the critically acclaimed Thappad, released last year on the same day.

'Dobaaraa' is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

