AR Rahman

AR Rahman's film '99 Songs' to release on June 21

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman on Thursday announced that his ambitious production "99 Songs" will release on June 21 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

AR Rahman&#039;s film &#039;99 Songs&#039; to release on June 21

Chennai: Grammy and Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman on Thursday announced that his ambitious production "99 Songs" will release on June 21 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The music maestro tweeted: "I am very excited to announce the release of my very first film as producer and writer, `99 Songs`, a young, passionate love story, with music at its soul.

"`99 Songs` will be released in cinemas in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 21, 2019. I thank you all for the love, support and encouragement you have showered on me."

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the film is backed by Rahman`s banner Y.M. Movies and Jio Studios.

Rahman has been working on the project for a couple of years. The romantic musical film will feature newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha.
 

