The Archies Review: Zoya Akhtar Crafts A Symphony of Innocence and Goodies

Film: The Archies

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, Yuvraj Menda

Rating: 3.5/5

Adapting a beloved comic book for the screen is always met with a sense of trepidation, especially when dealing with something as cherished as "The Archies." Debuting in 1941, this non-superhero comic has retained its popularity, captivating fans worldwide for eight decades. With Archie, Betty, and Veronica as household names, the comic has become an iconic part of popular culture.

Zoya Akhtar's Vision

Zoya Akhtar took on the formidable task of bringing "The Archies" to Indian screens in its first-ever film adaptation. Her clear vision aimed to capture the essence of the original, dispelling any doubts that she might have set herself up for failure. The colorful live adaptation promises to evoke the feeling that the world could burst into song at any moment.

Journey to the Swinging 60s

Set against the backdrop of the swinging 60s, a decade marked by fun, fashion, and rock 'n' roll, the film transports us to 1964. Riverdale, nestled among the mountains, is a quaint town founded by a British army officer smitten by both India and an Indian lady. Home to around 10,000 members of the Anglo-Indian community, Riverdale boasts "Green Park," a lush gathering spot and a testament to the town's origins.

Meet the Gang

On the verge of adulthood, we encounter a group of seven friends, all 17 years old, leading carefree lives. Whether at school, their favorite spot Pop Tate's, or cycling through the town, they radiate joy. Archie dreams of forming a band and moving to London, while Betty is content helping her father at his bookstore.

The Dynamic Ensemble

The group includes the flirty Reggie Mantle, aspiring stand-up comic; Ethel, a hairdressing whiz; Jughead, the voice of reason and burger enthusiast; Dilton, the whiz; and Moose, the bumbling friend. The arrival of Veronica Lodge and her father Hiram Lodge brings winds of change to the tight-knit group.

Themes of Love and Change

Betty and Veronica, believers in "jo mera woh tera," realize that this philosophy doesn't apply to matters of the heart. Amidst the tug-of-war between ambition and aspiration, the film explores a decade where youth believed they could change the world. As Archie plans to move to London, the friends realize that the future of their town and their identities is in jeopardy due to the encroachment of big businesses aiming to commercialize the small town.

As the teens gear up to protect their town from the impending threat, "The Archies" film promises to be a nostalgic journey filled with innocence, camaraderie, and the spirit of the 60s.