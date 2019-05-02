close

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor starrer 'India's Most Wanted' new poster out! See inside

Arjun has an interesting lineup of films. 

New Delhi: The hunk of an actor Arjun Kapoor is all gung-ho about the release of his upcoming venture 'India's Most Wanted'. The thriller is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta of 'No One Killed Jessica' fame.

Ahead of releasing the trailer, makers have shared a new intriguing poster of the movie. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Trailer out today... New poster of #IndiasMostWanted... Stars Arjun Kapoor... Directed by Rajkumar Gupta... Fox Star Studios presentation... 24 May 2019 release. #IndiasMostWantedTrailer.”

Reportedly, the actor will be playing an intelligence officer in the upcoming film. The next shoot schedule is rumoured to be in Nepal. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and details of which have been kept under wraps.

Arjun has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Panipat.

The director is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios. The film is slated for release on May 24, 2019.

 

