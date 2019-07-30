close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shooting for 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Gulabo Sitabo refers to a legendary pair of puppet sisters, part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore. The film is apparently a takeoff on these two characters.

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shooting for &#039;Gulabo Sitabo&#039;

Lucknow: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up shooting for his next film, "Gulabo Sitabo". The film sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan, and also marks his reunion with director Shoojit Sircar.

Ayushmann on Tuesday tweeted a photograph along with the entire cast and crew of the film and captioned it: "It's a wrap! 'Gulabo Sitabo'."

Details about the film and Ayushmann's character are still under wraps. 

'Gulabo Sitabo' is set for release on April 24 next year. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who earlier scripted "Piku" for Sircar.

Gulabo Sitabo refers to a legendary pair of puppet sisters, part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore. The film is apparently a takeoff on these two characters.

 

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaGulabo SitaboAmitabh BachchanShoojit Sircar
Next
Story

Box Office report: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' stays 'steady', earns Rs 127 crore

Must Watch

PT5M16S

5W1H: Unnao Rape victim's uncle gets one day parole