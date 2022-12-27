'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' music to be recorded like the good old days, Jackky Bhagnani shares glimpse!

New Delhi: Jackky Bhagnani is all set and steadfast with the production of Pooja Entertainment’s most-anticipated next, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar along with Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Since the time the film was announced, netizens have been super excited for it. And now we get to know that its music will take the complete large scale route like the good old days unlike today's synthetic, in-studio style of recording.

Taking to his social media, Jackky Bhagnani posted a photo from the studio where he can be seen spending time on the music of the film. One can see that they will be bringing back the good old days' style of music recording which is not like the style followed today. He wrote, “#BMCM music recording like the good old days. Brings back so many memories”.

A source close to the film also explained how, saying, "For Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Pooja Entertainment is planning to go fully large scale for it as they will have live musicians present themselves, to work on the music and record together like it was done in the old days and they don't want to compromise on it in any way. So they are avoiding the current way of synthetically recording the music in-studio."

This post has ignited the interest of curious audiences. Jackky as a producer has often been seen keenly involved in the creative aspects along with all others, of his filmmaking as well and fans clearly cannot wait to see what's coming from his next. Especially one of their biggest projects to bring together Akshay with Tiger and Prithviraj.

Pooja Entertainment’s, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. They also have the action flick, Ganapath lined up starring Tiger Shroff with Kriti Sanon.