Bala

Bala Box Office collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's bald and beautiful act wins hearts

The film has benefitted from Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on November 12 and the figures clearly show the upward trend at the ticket counters.

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again proved his acting prowess and superlative skills in 'Bala'. The film by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik has not only hit the right chord at the Box Office but also earned rave reviews from critics.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]... Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: ₹ 61.73 cr. #India biz... Director Amar Kaushik’s second solid Hit [#Stree].

The actors have brilliantly displayed their craft in the movie. 'Bala' has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

