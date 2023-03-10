Bheed Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's Black And White Trailer Brings Back Haunting Memory Of Pandemic

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming social drama film 'Bheed' unveiled the official trailer on Friday morning. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao shared the trailer which he captioned, "In the darkest times faced by the nation, one man will dare to make a difference. Trailer out now! #Bheed, in cinemas on 24th March."

The film documents the dark lockdown phase in the country when state borders were sealed for fear of the spread of novel coronavirus. It shows how scores were stranded away from home, literally under the open sky, bringing back painful memories of the Partition of India in 1947. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Miza and Kiriti Kamra in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2023.



The trailer features black and white visuals, adding a hauntingly beautiful and authentic element to the story.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Waooooo. must watch movie...," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Rao has hit a jackpot with this script. Every Indian, regardless of age group, is going to relate, especially this is going to hit the masses, and The only way people will get back to the theatres... good job & all the best." "Excited to watch this movie...," a user wrote.

Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a doctor while Rao will be seen playing a police inspector. This film marks the second collaboration of Rajkummar and Bhumi after 'Badhaai Do'. The film was released last year and garnered praise from the audience and critics alike.



Director Anubhav Sinha shares, "Bheed is a very special film, it is a story that needs to be told with honesty and compassion. The film is shot in Black and White because I wanted to capture the pulse of our nation at the time when we were going through a very difficult period in the lockdown. As we were coping with different issues, there was a section of our society that was neglected and invisible to us. Bheed is trying to bring their story to light and to make them visible to a society that has forgotten them."

Talking about the film, Rajkummar Rao shares, "Bheed is a film that captures the essence of the 2020 India Lockdown and the struggles faced by millions of people across the country and the world. It is a story of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. I am grateful to be a part of such a powerful project and can't wait for audiences to experience this unique cinematic journey. Working on Bheed was a deeply emotional experience for me. Anubhav Sinha is a master of telling real-life stories, and this film is no different. It's an important story."



Bhumi Pednekar, who plays a crucial role in the film, said, "Bheed is a story that needed to be told, and it is an honor to have been able to work with such a stellar star cast. I am glad to be a part of this film and it is always going to be very special to me. It was an incredible experience working with Anubhav Sinha to bring this important story to life, and I can't wait for audiences to see it."

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the Netflix original 'Monica, O My Darling', which drew mixed reviews.

Bhumi will be seen in Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan-produced 'Bhakshak', and Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'. Produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, Bheed is set to release in cinemas on March 24, 2023.