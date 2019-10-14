Bhumi Pednekar learnt Haryanvi from mom for 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar learnt Haryanvni from none other than her mother Sumitra for her upcoming film "Saand Ki Aankh". The actress says that to bring in as much authenticity as possible to her part, her mother was her secret weapon.

"I like to go as authentic as possible to make people forget that they are watching me on screen. I want them to emotionally invest in the character that I'm playing. For 'Saand Ki Aankh' I wanted to nail the Haryanvi accent and I took my mother's help during filming and dubbing to bring out the authentic accent," Bhumi said.

The actress called it a very important process for her and that she is blessed that she had her mother guiding and coaching Bhumi.

In "Saand Ki Aankh", Bhumi plays the role of the world's oldest sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, who, along with her sister Chandro (played by Taapsee Pannu), are the oldest women sharpshooters of the world.

"What I have done with the character of Chandro dadi is a tribute to dadi, my nani and my mom. I have picked up aspects from these Fantastic women in my life to portray dadi. My mom is from Haryana and knows the culture. To bring in as much authenticity to the part as possible, my mom was my secret weapon," Bhumi said.

"Right from helping me with the language to body language."

Bhumi credits her mother for making the whole "Saand Ki Aankh" journey even more memorable for me.

"To be able to work like this with her has probably happened after school and I loved it. I couldn't have done it without her," she said.

A source said: "Bhumi had travelled to the sets with her mother and she used to do diction practice every night with her. Bhumi read out the lines of the next day's shoot with her mother and she corrected her. It is because of her mother that Bhumi has delivered a knock out performance and her accent is being hugely appreciated."