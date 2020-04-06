Bollywood news: Irrfan Khan’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ releases again, this time online amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan’s ‘Angrezi Medium’, which hit the theatres just for a day on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak, has now released online. The film is being streamed on the newly-launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP, Irrfan tweeted to say on Sunday night. “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of ‘Angrezi Medium’ only on Disney Plus HS VIP! Watch now,” his tweet read.

‘Angrezi Medium’ starred Irrfan along with Radhika Madan in the lead role. She played his daughter in the film. The story chronicles the difficulties Irrfan’s character faces in order to fulfill his daughter’s dream to study abroad. Directed by Homi Adajania, ‘Angrezi Medium’ also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi.

The makers of ‘Angrezi Medium’ had announced that the film will be re-released in India once the situation improved and theatres reopened. However, due to the rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases, India is currently in a state of complete lockdown till April 14.

‘Angrezi Medium’ had minted Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day amid the pandemic as the business suffered drastically due to the shutdown of cinema halls in several states.

'Angrezi Medium' is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 hit 'Hindi Medium'.