Aamir khan

Bollywood News: On Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan shares Kareena Kapoor's first poster from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.  

Bollywood News: On Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan shares Kareena Kapoor's first poster from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day dropped a new poster from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which features Kareena Kapoor Khan. But it is his caption along with the poster which is winning our hearts.

Aamir wrote: पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।

#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me

Love.

a.

Kareena can be seen hugging Mr Perfectionist in the poster and looks ravishing in her new look for the movie. Earlier, Aamir had unveiled the first poster featuring him as 'Laal Singh Chaddha', donning a turban.

The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

 

