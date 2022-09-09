Brahmastra movie review LIVE updates, Twitter reactions: Fans call Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film 'spectacular', others feel it's a 'DISASTER'!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's labour of love, hard work and 4 years of wait - Brahmastra: Part One opened in theatres today. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, bringing the real-life couple together on-screen for the first time. It also has got stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal parts. Television's famous Naagin aka Mouni Roy plays Junoon, an opposing force in the film. Exciting enough to book your tickets?

Well, let's check out the reactions of the audience who watched the movie and get to understand if Brahmastra will be bogged down by Boycott calls or it will bring back the much-desired numbers at Box Office.

#Brahmashtra must be a bigger disaster than #LaalSinghChadha.



Tell your family members, friends, colleagues to not watch it.



Shame them if they still watch it.



Stand outside theatres and convince people who want to watch it. #BoycottBramhastra #BoycottbollywoodCompletely — (@EmotionalBhakt) September 2, 2022

Impressive chemistry between Ranbir and Alia… Terrific Visuals …Hollywood level… Screenplay was outstanding…. Ayan Mukerji never disappoint me honestly.

Definitely watch Brahmastra at your nearest movie theater #BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/I6MhzbdD1H — Arjun (@Arjunmeranaam) September 9, 2022

Pride of Indian Cinema.#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan's magic is beyond imagination. #Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) September 8, 2022

Pathetic movie, No story better watch shangchi Or kangfu panda. Wayy better

Average VFX



My rating 1.69/10



That 0.69 is for alia



#BrahmastraReview — Krishna_007 (@vamsisaikrish37) September 8, 2022

The visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli presents the movie in all 4 South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.