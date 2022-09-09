NewsEntertainmentMovies
BRAHMASTRA MOVIE REVIEW

Brahmastra movie review LIVE updates, Twitter reactions: Fans call Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film 'spectacular', others feel it's a 'DISASTER'!

BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE movie review LIVE: It is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's labour of love, hard work and 4 years of wait - Brahmastra: Part One opened in theatres today. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, bringing the real-life couple together on-screen for the first time. It also has got stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal parts. Television's famous Naagin aka Mouni Roy plays Junoon, an opposing force in the film. Exciting enough to book your tickets? 

Well, let's check out the reactions of the audience who watched the movie and get to understand if Brahmastra will be bogged down by Boycott calls or it will bring back the much-desired numbers at Box Office. 

The visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli presents the movie in all 4 South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. 

 

