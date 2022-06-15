NEW DELHI: One of the most-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming fantasy adventure 'BRAHMASTRA' is here. The film has been written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The film will arrive in theatres in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Visionary SS Rajamouli will present the film in all 4 south languages.

The three-minute trailer packs a lot of visually-stunning moments, heavy impressive VFX shots, and an indication of the film's grand scale. The trailer opens with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice over narrating how the five elements have their power stored in 'astras' since the ancient times.

Shiva, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor, who is completely clueless about his connection to the Brahmastra, falls in love with Isha, played by Alia Bhatt, and their chemistry is surely gonna leave their fans filled with joy.

In one of the scenes, Shiva discloses his secret to Alia that he cannot be harmed by fire. He tells Isha something has been going in this world and ancient forces are at play to get their hands on Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are also seen in the trailer. Mouni Roy plays the evil Junoon, the queen of darkness in the drama.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans pointing out a dark figure with long mane in the trailer and claiming that it is Shah Rukh Khan's much-talked about cameo. While his face has not been revealed, he is seen holding a trishul in his right hand and looking sideways. Fans of the superstar are quite sure that it is SRK himself.

According to an Indian Express report, Shah Rukh Khan shot for an extended cameo in the film for two weeks and Ayan Mukherji believes that the fans will be surprised. The report further suggests that Shah Rukh plays a scientist in the movie and has good 15-20 minute role in the Brahmastra. His cameo appearance will apparently extremely crucial to the story and the actor shot for the project a few months ago.

Director Ayan Mukerji speaks on this momentous occasion, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, 'The Astraverse', I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!"

