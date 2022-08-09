NewsEntertainmentMovies
BRAHMASTRA

Brahmastra: Twitterati is in love with Ranbir-Alia starrer's new track 'Deva Deva'

Twitterati showered their love on Ranbir-Alia’s new song ‘Deva Deva’ from 'Brahmastra'. Fans praised the song's cinematography, VFX and direction. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Brahmastra new song 'Deva Deva' released
  • Twitterati loved the VFX and lyrics in the song
  • The film will release on 9th September

Trending Photos

Brahmastra: Twitterati is in love with Ranbir-Alia starrer's new track 'Deva Deva'

New Delhi: The makers of ‘Brahmastra’ released the film’s much-anticipated song ‘Deva Deva’ on Monday. However, unlike its first song ‘Kesariya’ which was panned for having lyrics like ‘Love storiyaan’ upon release, ‘Deva Deva’ has garnered many positive reviews from the fans. 

Brahmastra new song

Fans not just praised the music and lyrics of the song but were also stunned by the visuals depicted in the video. “This is what audiences are expecting. Flawless VFX brilliant cast and of course, spectacular acting, vocals and direction,” a user commented.  

Deva Deva

One of the fans also noticed how Shiva forms an image of Swastika while channelizing the energy. “The idea of Shiva practicing to understand & control his power by forming a Swastika in the air is brilliant,” the user commented with stills from the song.  

Swastika

Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film called ‘Shiva’ can be seen playing with light as he realizes his true potential as Agni Astra. The song also features him and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Parvati’ taking pheras around the fire.  

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, ‘Deva Deva’ is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The music has been composed by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics. The song has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages as well.  

 Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra Part One : Shiva’ is one of the most awaited films of 2022. It is the first film in a planned trilogy. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, Star Studios and Starlight Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on 9th September. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.  ‘Brahmastra’ is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first film together.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!