New Delhi: The makers of ‘Brahmastra’ released the film’s much-anticipated song ‘Deva Deva’ on Monday. However, unlike its first song ‘Kesariya’ which was panned for having lyrics like ‘Love storiyaan’ upon release, ‘Deva Deva’ has garnered many positive reviews from the fans.

Fans not just praised the music and lyrics of the song but were also stunned by the visuals depicted in the video. “This is what audiences are expecting. Flawless VFX brilliant cast and of course, spectacular acting, vocals and direction,” a user commented.

One of the fans also noticed how Shiva forms an image of Swastika while channelizing the energy. “The idea of Shiva practicing to understand & control his power by forming a Swastika in the air is brilliant,” the user commented with stills from the song.

Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film called ‘Shiva’ can be seen playing with light as he realizes his true potential as Agni Astra. The song also features him and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Parvati’ taking pheras around the fire.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, ‘Deva Deva’ is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The music has been composed by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics. The song has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages as well.

Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra Part One : Shiva’ is one of the most awaited films of 2022. It is the first film in a planned trilogy. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, Star Studios and Starlight Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on 9th September. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. ‘Brahmastra’ is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first film together.