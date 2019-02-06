Cabinet approves jail term for film piracy

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to tackle the menace of film piracy and copyright infringement making penal provisions of three-year jail term or Rs 10 lakh fine or both.

Addressing the media, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "If one, without authorisation, undertakes digital duplication of various creative works or by any other means of digital technology, one can be made to suffer three-year jail punishment and Rs 10 lakh fine."

This step will help our film industry in dealing with the menace of piracy, he said.