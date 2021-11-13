Children's Day 2021: Watch these ALL-TIME movies on kids and ride on nostalgia trip!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Children's Day 2021

Every year, the nation celebrates Children's Day on November 14 marking a tribute to the country's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Also known as 'Chacha Nehru', the late PM batted for children's education and how important it is for everyone to have access to read and write. 

New Delhi: Every year, the nation celebrates Children's Day on November 14 marking a tribute to the country's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Also known as 'Chacha Nehru', the late PM batted for children's education and how important it is for everyone to have access to read and write. 

After the demise of Nehru, his birth anniversary which happens to be on November 14 was decided as the day to mark Children's Day or Bal Diwas. Earlier, it was celebrated on November 20.

So, to make this day special for you and your kids, we thought of compiling a list of movies that you simply can't afford to miss. 

Bicycle Thieves (1948)

The Blue Umbrella (2005) 

Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Home Alone franchise

Baaja (2002)

Gattu (2012)

Inside out (2015)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Up (2009)

Gippi (2013)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Keep adding more to the movies list if you wish as it's always cool to have a checklist for such days, right? 

Go binge-watch these and others to make this day a memorable one. 

Lastly, a quote by Pandit Nehru best remembered on Children's Day: “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Children's Day!

 

