New Delhi: After delighting the audience with the song 'Naina', the creators of 'Crew' launched an electrifying party anthem, 'Ghagra', featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, igniting the dance floors with their sizzling personas. While the song sets a perfect tone promised by the 'Crew' album, it has also heightened anticipation for the release of this commercial family entertainer.

Adding another layer of excitement, the writers of 'Crew', Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, shared an interesting anecdote about the three stunning divas, highlighting the joy they experienced while filming the 'Ghagra' song.

Reflecting on a memorable moment from the 'Ghagra' song shoot, writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra said, "All three actresses, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, proved to be quick learners. They picked up the choreography swiftly, which made it very easy for us to shoot the song quickly. Surprisingly, they didn't require much practice, yet their performances were exceptional and most importantly they added their own unique elements to the song. They were totally having fun, which can be seen in the song as well. It was truly an experience to relish.”

Scheduled to release in cinemas on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' is capturing attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its diverse shooting locations across India, primarily in Mumbai. Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network join forces to bring this much-awaited project to the big screen, helmed by the talented director Rajesh A Krishnan.