Cuttputlli: 5 reasons why you MUST watch Akshay Kumar's suspense-thriller!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet starrer Cuttputlli are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from today. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is one of the most-anticipated psychological suspense-thriller. We present to you, 5 mesmerizing reasons that make this film a must-watch.

1) Akshay Kumar's most loved avatar

Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a sub-inspector, Arjan and he investigates a gruesome murder mystery in the film. Khiladi Kumar has always been loved in the role of a cop and with Cuttputlli he’ll be entertaining the audience in his most loved avatar.

2) Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet will be seen sharing refreshing on-screen chemistry, for the first time ever

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh will share the screen space for the first time. Rakul Preet is playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s love interest but as the thriller turns into a roller coaster ride where the narrative unfolds a twisted unexpected scenario.

3) Pooja Entertainment unites with OTT giant - Disney+ Hotstar for the suspense- thriller

The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and along with an intriguing narrative, the production value of the film is extremely high. Disney+ Hotstar’s billion subscribers have been impatiently waiting for the film since the trailer came out.

4) Murder mysteries are OTT’s favorite genre

On OTT platforms, murder mysteries have always been the audience’s favorite genre. Cuttputlli is an edge-of-the-seat, nail-biting, whodunit kind of thriller that will definitely be loved by the audience.

5) The most groovy album of the year

The songs of Cuttputlli are trending all over social media. All the songs are groovy and soulful at the same time.

Saathiya and Rabba are ready to become the party anthem of the year.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli as he races against time to save innocent lives from a serial killer.