chhapaak box office collections

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' benefits from Makar Sankranti holiday, shows growth at Box Office

In 'Chhapaak', Deepika Padukone not only plays the titular role of Malti in 'Chhapaak' but has also turned producer with this project. 

Deepika Padukone&#039;s &#039;Chhapaak&#039; benefits from Makar Sankranti holiday, shows growth at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: B-Town actress Deepika Padukone's latest release 'Chhapaak' touched the emotional chord of many viewers. The movie is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Chhapaak gets the benefit of partial holiday [Day 5]... Will, again, stay steady today [Wed; 15 Jan] due to #MakarSankranti festivities [partial holiday]... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 23.92 cr. #India biz.

In 'Chhapaak', Deepika Padukone not only plays the titular role of Malti in 'Chhapaak' but has also turned producer with this project. Vikrant Massey plays an activist named Amol in the movie who helps Malti in her fight against the open sale of acid in shops.

The film has opened in theatres on January 10, 2020, and clashed with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the Box Office. 'Chhapaak' is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.

The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and  Rajasthan.

 

chhapaak box office collectionschhapaak collectionsDeepika Padukoneacid attack survivorLaxmi Agarwal
