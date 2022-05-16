हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prithviraj

Did You Know: Akshay Kumar's epic tale 'Prithviraj' had 50,000 costumes, 500 turbans used during shoot

'Prithviraj' makers created over 50,000 costumes, 500 turbans for the Akshay Kumar-starrer. The historical action-drama is set to release on June 3, 2022.  

Did You Know: Akshay Kumar&#039;s epic tale &#039;Prithviraj&#039; had 50,000 costumes, 500 turbans used during shoot
Film still

Mumbai: The makers of Akshay Kumar`s upcoming historical 'Prithviraj', which is based on the life and valour of Prithviraj Chauhan, had to create over 50,000 costumes and also used 500 different types of turbans during the shoot.

Akshay Kumar says, "Rarely do films take this much effort and embark upon such monumental tasks. Every element of our film which is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has been dealt with utmost sincerity, authenticity and reverence.

"We have paid attention to the minutest details while making the film because we wanted this to be the most glorious retelling of Samrat Prithviraj`s life on the big screen," he said.

The film`s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi says, "Detailing was key to making a film like `Prithviraj`. Like for example, 500 different turbans were created for the film. All these were authentic replication of the kinds of turbans worn by kings, masses, people of various professions at that time.

"We had an expert on turban styling on the set who would oversee the process of these turbans being worn by our actors," he said.

He adds, "Over 50,000 costumes were handmade for the film by a costume designer who, along with his team, was specially flown in from Rajasthan to stay in Mumbai and make these costumes from scratch.

He feels glad that he had a producer like Aditya Chopra who believed in his vision for the film and backed him completely to tell a story like this in the grandest way possible.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PrithvirajAkshay KumarAkshay Kumar filmPrithviraj filmManushi ChillarAditya ChopraYash Raj Films
Next
Story

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah calls for ban on Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Lawyer Vishu Jain has claimed that a Shivling of 8 meters diameter has been found