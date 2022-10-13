Doctor G advance booking, early Box Office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky drama likely to get good opening!

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah starrer Doctor G is all set to open in cinemas on October 14, 2022. Fans are excited to watch this quirky comedy-drama more so ever since its trailer was out. Once again the audience is pinning high hopes on this Ayushmann Khurrana's brand of cinema boasts of having rich content.

Doctor G, which is a mid-sized film, getting a warm response in advance bookings is a breath of fresh air and definitely encouraging in the industry. Post Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, there has been a very low turnout at the box office with many big-ticket films failing to even get an opening or advance in theatres.

The advance booking was opened on limited screens at National Multiplexes which has only been a trend for big event films post the pandemic. Despite being a youth-targeted and A-certified film, the current number of advance bookings is encouraging and a positive step towards steady growth to have a good first-day collection at the Box-Office.

The exhibition sector is optimistic that Doctor G will open well at the box office on day one, as the advance bookings have doubled as of this morning and is only set to grow from here.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR Pictures shared – “We have seen audiences enjoy themselves tremendously and laugh out loud during the trailer playouts in theatres and there is a certain affinity towards an Ayushmann Khurrana film. Looking at how the advance bookings have opened up with decent numbers, as compared to other mid-budget films, we are hopeful that he is back with a bang, paving way for other such high-concept films as well”

Devang Sampat, CEO Cinepolis, shared “We have received tremendous response from Doctor G trailer and hope that this film would change the fate of mid-size film, which has been impacted in recent covid times. The advance booking numbers that we are seeing currently has been a positive step towards that direction”

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on October 14.

Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.