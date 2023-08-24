trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652965
Dream Girl 2 Advance Booking Status: Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday's Film Sells Almost 27,000 Tickets On Day 1

Dream Girl 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Check out what's the status of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's fresh on-screen jodi is ready to entice the audiences in Dream Girl 2 which is slated to release on August 25, 2023. The comedy-drama is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie trailer and songs look promising and have piqued the audiences' interests so far.

DREAM GIRL 2 ADVANCE BOOKING OPENS

On day 1 of advance booking sales, noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures. He tweeted: #DreamGirl2 advance booking status for *DAY 1* at *national chains*… Till Thursday, 10.30 am.
 #PVR: 14,150
 #INOX: 6,300
 #Cinepolis: 6,100
 Total: 26,550 tickets sold 

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dream Girl 2 is touted to be Ayushmann's big commercial release. He was last seen in Doctor G and An Action Hero which came in 2022.

DREAM GIRL 2 CAST

It is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl, which boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa among others.

It is scheduled to be released theatrically on 25 August 2023.

 

