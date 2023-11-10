trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686571
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DUNKI

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Drops 2 New Diwali Special Posters With Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu

'Dunki' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, is one of the most awaited films in 2023. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Drops 2 New Diwali Special Posters With Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu 2 new posters of Dunki are released by Shah Rukh Khan

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan is gearing for his third release of the year with 'Dunki', which is slated to arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023. The film narrates a saga of love and friendship, and is a heart-warming tale of friends who embark on an arduous yet life changing journey, taking them away from their homes to fulfill a dream. 

Celebrating the feeling of being with friends and family, the makers of 'Dunki' on Friday (Nov 10) launched two delightful posters of the film today to mark the festive spirit and the joy of being with our loved ones this Diwali. 

Filled with love, laughter and friendship, the two new posters present the ensemble cast of 'Dunki', which includes, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover along with Shah Rukh Khan, who radiate the true spirit of camaraderie, embodying the idea that friends are an extension of one's family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

While the 'Dunki - Drop 1' gave a glimpse into a heartwarming world that director Rajkumar Hirani has created, the posters, take it further and unveil the deep bond between the colourful characters. 

Last week, the makers had unveiled two posters of 'Dunki', that introduced 5 characters of the ensemble cast together, featuring, Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Vicky Kaushal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

A Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It will face a Box Office battle with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'.

'Dunki' is based on the concept of Donkey Flight, an unlawful backdoor entry technique for nations like the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America. Shah Rukh will be seen in the role of a man named 'Hardy' in 'Dunki', who desperately wants to move to London along with his buddies.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?