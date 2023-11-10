Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Drops 2 New Diwali Special Posters With Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan is gearing for his third release of the year with 'Dunki', which is slated to arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023. The film narrates a saga of love and friendship, and is a heart-warming tale of friends who embark on an arduous yet life changing journey, taking them away from their homes to fulfill a dream.

Celebrating the feeling of being with friends and family, the makers of 'Dunki' on Friday (Nov 10) launched two delightful posters of the film today to mark the festive spirit and the joy of being with our loved ones this Diwali.

Filled with love, laughter and friendship, the two new posters present the ensemble cast of 'Dunki', which includes, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover along with Shah Rukh Khan, who radiate the true spirit of camaraderie, embodying the idea that friends are an extension of one's family.

While the 'Dunki - Drop 1' gave a glimpse into a heartwarming world that director Rajkumar Hirani has created, the posters, take it further and unveil the deep bond between the colourful characters.

Last week, the makers had unveiled two posters of 'Dunki', that introduced 5 characters of the ensemble cast together, featuring, Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Vicky Kaushal.

A Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It will face a Box Office battle with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'.

'Dunki' is based on the concept of Donkey Flight, an unlawful backdoor entry technique for nations like the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America. Shah Rukh will be seen in the role of a man named 'Hardy' in 'Dunki', who desperately wants to move to London along with his buddies.