Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar to join hands for 'Ek Villian' sequel

The first installment of the film `Ek Villain: There`s One in Every Love Story` which released in 2014 was a hit starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.

Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar to join hands for &#039;Ek Villian&#039; sequel

New Delhi: Producers Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor will join hands to produce the sequel of 2014 blockbuster hit `Ek Villian`.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday shared the update on his Twitter.

"BIGGG NEWS... Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar join hands... Will produce the sequel to the 2014 #Blockbuster #EkVillain... Directed by Mohit Suri... 8 Jan 2021 release," wrote Adarsh.

Besides the lead duo, Riteish Deshmukh portrayed the role of the villain for which he received wide appreciation.

The second installment of the film will hit the theatres on January 8 next year. 

