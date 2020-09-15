Emraan Hashmi's 'Harami' first look sets social media on fire - See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's maiden Indo- American production titled 'Harami' first look was unveiled a day back and it set social media on fire. The fans have appreciated the different avatar of the actor.

Noted film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: UPDATE... #Harami - an Indo- American production starring #EmraanHashmi - to have its world premiere at 25th #Busan International Film Festival 2020 in #SouthKorea... #BIFF2020 will be held from 21 to 30 Oct 2020... Directed by Shyam Madiraju... #Emraan's look from the film...

'Harami' will have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival 2020 in South Korea. It has been directed by Shyam Madiraju.

The film festival will take place between October 21 to 30th.

Other cast details have been kept under wraps by the makers.