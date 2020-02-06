Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn-Kajol's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' inching closer to hit Rs 260 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn and actress wife Kajol's fans have showered immense love on their latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and the increasing figures at Box Office are solid proof to it. Director Om Raut's directorial has ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Tanhaji continues its #Blockbuster run... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 257.67 cr. #India biz.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is all set to cross Rs 260 crore at the Box Office. It has also become the first Rs 250 crore of 2020 so far.

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.