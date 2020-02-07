हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
tanhaji box office collections

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' becomes a blockbuster hit at Box Office

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. 

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' becomes a blockbuster hit at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn can breathe a sigh of relief as 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has emerged as a blockbuster hit at the Box Office. Om Raut's directorial venture has impressed the fans and critics alike, raking in the huge moolah at the ticket counters. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji continues to shine bright even in Week 4... Proves a tough competitor to *all* #Hindi films... Biz in #Maharashtra is phenomenal... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 259.52 cr. #India biz.

#Tanhaji biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 118.91 cr
Week 2: ₹ 78.54 cr
Week 3: ₹ 40.42 cr
Week 4: ₹ 21.65 cr
Total: ₹ 259.52 cr
#India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first Rs 250 crore of 2020 so far.

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

 

tanhaji box office collections, tanhaji collections, Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, tanhaji: the unsung warrior
