Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' set to cross Rs 270 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is unstoppable at the ticket counters. The film is nearing Rs 270 crore in domestic markets despite several big releases this month. In fact, Tanhaji's exceptional business has affected other films which witnessed a cut in numbers due to low occupancy.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 79 lakhs, Wed 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 269.25 cr. #India biz.

Director Om Raut's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has been a blockbuster ride for Ajay Devgn.

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.