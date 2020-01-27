Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' sets Box Office on fire!

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza's latest outing 'Street Dancer 3D' clashed with Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' at the Box Office and has set the ball rolling. In three days, the film has earned better than the latter.

Renowned film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the Day 3 figures of the movie with fans on Twitter. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz.

'Street Dancer 3D' is inching closer to hit Rs 50 crore at the Box Office and is expected to fare well in the coming days.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal parts. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The music of this movie has become chartbuster already with songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' riding high on several hit lists.