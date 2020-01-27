हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Street Dancer 3D collections

Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' sets Box Office on fire!

'Street Dancer 3D' is inching closer to hit Rs 50 crore at the Box Office and is expected to fare well in the coming days.

Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039; sets Box Office on fire!

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza's latest outing 'Street Dancer 3D' clashed with Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' at the Box Office and has set the ball rolling. In three days, the film has earned better than the latter.

Renowned film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the Day 3 figures of the movie with fans on Twitter. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz.

'Street Dancer 3D' is inching closer to hit Rs 50 crore at the Box Office and is expected to fare well in the coming days.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal parts. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The music of this movie has become chartbuster already with songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' riding high on several hit lists.

 

Tags:
Street Dancer 3D collectionsstreet dancer 3d box office collectionsVarun DhawanShraddha KapoorNora FatehiStreet Dancer 3D
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' Day 3 Box Office collections

Must Watch

PT10M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 27, 2020