Entertainment News: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' Box Office update

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara', based on the early 90s Kashmiri Migrants exodus released on February 7, 2020, along with Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. Both the films have not really managed to attract eyeballs at the ticket counters despite being high on the buzz word.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 collections with fans. He wrote: #Shikara witnesses growth, but the 3-day total is low... Should’ve doubled its Day 1 number on Day 3... Needs to stay strong on weekdays - in Day 1 range or thereabouts - to score a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 4.95 cr. #India biz.

The film is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and the mass exodus of the community in the early 90s. More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley during that time and the makers have focussed on the love story set in that backdrop.

'Shikara' has been written and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie stars newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan as Shanti Dhar and Shiv Kumar Dhar respectively.

With 'Shikara', Vidhu Vinod Chopra has back at the director's seat after a long hiatus of 13 years. He last directed Eklavya: The Royal Guard which released in 2007.