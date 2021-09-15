हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fardeen Khan to make acting comeback after 11 years with a film co-starring Reitesh Deshmukh

Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were last seen together in Akshay Kumar starrer comedy film ‘Heyy Babyy’ (2007) and will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years.  

Fardeen Khan to make acting comeback after 11 years with a film co-starring Reitesh Deshmukh
movie still

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in the film ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ 11 years ago, is all set to make his comeback to the movies with Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film ‘Visfot’ which will co-star actor Riteish Deshmukh. 

‘Visfot’ is the official remake of the Venezuelan film, ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ (2012) which was selected as the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

Fardeen and Riteish were last seen together in Akshay Kumar starrer comedy ‘Heyy Babyy’ (2007) and will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years.

Confirming the news, Sanjay Gupta, who will be backing this project, said, "I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our projects count. This film has been in the works for a while and I'm proud to say that ‘Visfot’ will roll by the end of the month. We’re geared up for this."

As per reports, the thriller is to be shot in Mumbai in the next couple of weeks and the story thrives on the collision between the city’s stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises. Fardeen and Riteish characters will be seen on the opposite sides of the fence.

