First Glimpse Of Vicky Kaushal As 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj' From 'Chhava' Leaked!

Vicky Kaushal's Impressive Avatar as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj gets leaked from the set of his upcoming film Chhava. The Film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Excitement peaks as Fans get an early peek at Vicky Kaushal's First Look from the historical film Chhava after the picture gets leaked.

Talking about the look from the leaked image on X, shows Vicky Kaushal embracing the role with a full-length beard and his hair styled into a bun reminiscent of Lord- Shiva's. Clad in a sleeveless beige jacket paired with a light brown dhoti and wearing traditional accessories. He stuns in Regal Maratha Ruler's ensemble, the Picture was from Chhava's second schedule.

Recently Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram after wrapping up the film, She wrote "@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise."

"Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals makes me tear up... You've got a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch''.

She also praised Vicky Kaushal, Addressing him as 'Maharaj' She wrote,"It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day when you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)" she added.

She expressed that she thoroughly enjoyed working alongside the actor on screen.

Rashimka Mandanna wraps up filming her role, Extends Gratitude to Laxman and Vickey Kaushal for outstanding collaboration on the set.

About Chhava

Chhava, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the Maratha Empire’s founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, As Vicky portrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika steps into the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Film.

Moreover, on the work front, Besides Chhava, Vicky will also be seen in Bad Newz and Love & War. Meanwhile, Rashmika will star in Telugu films Pushpa 2: The Rule, Kubera, and The Girlfriend.