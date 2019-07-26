First look: Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchan Pandey will leave you intrigued

New Delhi: On Friday, superstar Akshay Kumar announced his new film with Sajid Nadiadwala, titled 'Bachchan Pandey'. Akshay stars in the film as Bachchan Pandey and his first look from the upcoming film will leave you wanting for more.

In a black lungi, gold chains around his neck, a nunchuck in his hand and with vibhuti and kumkum on his forehead, Akshay sports an intense expression and his look is inspired from down South.

'Bachchan Pandey' will be directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

"Coming on Christmas 2020! ‪In and as Bachchan Pandey. ‪In Sajid Nadiadwala's next, directed by Farhad Samji," Akshay wrote. ‬

Christmas 2020 will be merrier. Isn't it?

As of now, Akshay is busy with back-to-back films. 'Mission Mangal' releases on August 15 and in the coming months, 'Housefull 4' and 'Good News' hit the screens. The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' too is directed by Farhad and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay also has 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Laxmmi Bomb' in the pipeline.