First look of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar from Pati Patni Aur Woh out- See inside

New Delhi: The first look of Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar from Pati Patni Aur Woh has been unveiled. The film also stars Ananya Panday in a pivotal role.

Sharing the first looks on Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Kartik Aaryan as #ChintuTyagi from #PatiPatniAurWoh... Costars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 6 Dec 2019 release."

Introducing Bhumi's character, Adarsh wrote, "Meet the Patni... Bhumi Pednekar in the new character poster of #PatiPatniAurWoh... Costars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 6 Dec 2019 release."

The film by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of 1978 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T series. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

The music is by Tanishq Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Jasleen Royal and Abhishek-Akshay. This is the first time that the lead trio will be seen sharing the screen space together.