'Fukrey 3' Trailer Creates Hilarious Havoc Amongst Fans, Check Out Twitter Reactions

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment, the mastermind behind the uproarious comedy hit 'Fukrey,' is all set to unleash another round of laughter with the third installment of this beloved franchise. Having brought a plethora of laughter and fun, the trailer of 'Fukrey 3' has been released as the film is gearing up for its grand release on September 28, 2023.

The announcement has sent waves of excitement through social media platforms as netizens couldn't contain their joy. The recently unveiled trailer of 'Fukrey 3' has garnered immense praise, with fans and critics alike applauding the wit and humor that has become synonymous with the franchise. The anticipation for this hilarious rollercoaster ride is reaching fever-pitch levels, promising yet another dose of unadulterated laughter from the talented ensemble cast. Taking to social media, Netizens say:

A user writes “The #Fukrey3 trailer is wholesome vibe, the casting is looks so superb with charming and entertaining faces. Can't wait for the movie now. #Choocha #Hunny are love”

Another writes “Is bar fukrey 3 mein triple dhamal hone wala hai main to sach mein bahut hi jyada excited hun is movie ko dekhne ke liye #Fukrey3”

Another writes “#Fukrey3 coming back a great news for all the entertainment lovers”

A user writes “This time there is going to be a triple blast in Fukrey 3, I am really very excited to watch this movie. #Fukrey3”

A fan writes “I'm sure #Fukrey3 is gonna be the outright blockbuster...just so impressive trailer this one”

A user writes “Overall, the #Fukrey3Trailer is a promising glimpse into a highly anticipated film. With its witty dialogues hilarious performances and entertaining storyline #Fukrey3 looks like a sure-shot winner #trailer #iamfawad #Bollywood”

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaara, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.