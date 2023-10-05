trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671362
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GANAPATH

Ganapath: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Slay With Sizzling Chemistry In Hum Aaye Hain Song

The song 'Hum Aaye Hain' song not only meets but surpasses the huge expectations of fans who have been eagerly awaiting to witness Tiger and Kriti's electrifying dance moves together.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ganapath: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Slay With Sizzling Chemistry In Hum Aaye Hain Song

New Delhi: The sizzling chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is set to ignite screens once again with the release of the scintillating song, 'Hum Aaye Hain', from the much-anticipated 'Ganapath'. After a tantalizing teaser that left fans craving for more, the launch of the entire song has sent shockwaves of excitement through the audience and music enthusiasts alike.

The song 'Hum Aaye Hain' song not only meets but surpasses the huge expectations of fans who have been eagerly awaiting to witness Tiger and Kriti's electrifying dance moves together. It's not just another song, it's a visual spectacle that promises to captivate hearts and groove its way onto every playlist.

Having shared the screen space together in the popular song ‘Whistle Baja’ from their debut film ‘Heropanti’, Tiger and Kriti’s on-screen chemistry is nothing short of mesmerizing, and their latest song from ‘Ganapath’ showcases their adorable chemistry in a way that will leave fans cheering for more. With Tiger and Kriti’s swift moves and irresistible charm, the song is destined to become the next chartbuster, dominating airwaves and dance floors alike. Not to mention, the chain hook-step performed by Tiger and Kriti is bound to set a hot new trend. Prepare to be dazzled as Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon set the dance floor on fire in "Ganapath."

Interestingly, there is a big surprise for the fans of Tiger and Kriti. So tune into the song and be surprised!

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train