Ganapath Vs Yaariya 2 Vs Tiger Nageswara Rao: Check Box Office Day 1 Predictions

NEW DELHI: October 20 turned out to be an important day for movie buffs as at least three new films were released in theatres - 'Ganapath', 'Yaariya 2', and 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. All three films have different genres and appeal to different audiences, so it is difficult to predict which one will be the biggest Box Office hit.

'Ganapath' is a post-apocalyptic action thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. 'Ganapath' generated a lot of buzz among the audience due to its high-octane action sequences and Tiger Shroff's impressive physique.

'Yaariya 2' is a romantic comedy-drama sequel to the 2014 film 'Yaariyan'. The film stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pearl V Puri, Warina Hussain, and Priya Prakash Varrier. 'Yaariya 2' is expected to appeal to the young audience due to its star cast and catchy music.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a biographical action film based on the life of the notorious Telugu outlaw Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film stars Ravi Teja and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is expected to appeal to the Telugu audience due to its subject matter and star cast.

Here are the Twitter Opinions of some well-known critics regarding the Box-Office openings of these movies:

Tarana Adarsh is a well-known Indian film critic and trade analyst. He has given positive reviews to all three films. He praised 'Ganapath' for its high-octane action sequences and Tiger Shroff's performance. He has called 'Yaariya 2' a "fun-filled entertainer" and praised the young cast's performances. He has also praised 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' for its realistic portrayal of the Telugu outlaw's life and Ravi Teja's performance.

Manobala Vijayabalan is a well-known Indian film journalist and trade analyst. He has also given positive reviews to all three films. He has called Ganapath a "visual treat" and praised the performances of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He has called Yaariya 2 a "must-watch for all the youngsters" and praised the performances of the ensemble cast. He has also praised Tiger Nageswara Rao for its "raw and gritty" portrayal of the Telugu outlaw's life and Ravi Teja's performance.

Based on the Box Office predictions and Twitter opinions, it is expected that while 'Ganapath' and 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' will perform decently at the ticket, 'Yaariya 2' is most likely to struggle to make an opening collection of Rs 1 crore.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, 'Ganapath' will be having an opening day collection of Rs 4 crores on the first day. To note, this will mark Tiger's lowest opening ever.



On the other hand, 'Yaariyan 2' will most likely be settling at Rs 0.50 crores.



A TOI report claimed that 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' will have a good opening in southern states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film is expected to collect Rs 7-10 crore share and Rs 15-17 worldwide.

However, it is important to note that these are just predictions, and the actual box office performance of these films will depend on a number of factors, such as word-of-mouth, audience reception, and competition from other films.