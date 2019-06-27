'Gully Boy' heads to film festival in Melbourne

close

Gully Boy

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is set to take her movie 'Gully Boy', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is set to take her movie 'Gully Boy', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019.

Now in its 10th year, the festival will host the director and will be showcasing her film. The director will also be having an elaborate conversation on Indian cinema with the audience on August 10. 

"It's always great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker, it's a very rewarding experience and more than that, it's extremely thrilling to see celebration of Indian films," Zoya said in a statement. 

"I'm ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures. There's a huge Indian community in Australia and I'm looking forward to take 'Gully Boy' to Australia for a special screening and extending a discussion on cinema with Australian audience," she added.

The fest will take place from August 8 to August 17. 

