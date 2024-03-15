New Delhi: Fans can’t keep calm because Bollywood’s sweetheart Alia Bhatt is turning 31 years old! Affectionately called ‘Aloo’ by her fans, her remarkable contribution to the Film Industry since her debut shines through her diverse filmography. From Student of the Year to Gangubai, the actor has established herself as a force to be reckoned with, delivering critically acclaimed performances and blockbuster hits - which have been nothing short of phenomenal! Her dedication and willingness to push boundaries have garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award. As Alia celebrates another year, we raise a toast to her undeniable talent, unwavering commitment, and sheer joy she brings to the big screen. For those yearning to revisit Alia’s performances on her special day, witness some of her most loved titles on Tata Play Binge on 15th March !

RRR - ZEE5

Directed by the legendary S. S. Rajamouli, this historical action drama features Alia Bhatt alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. RRR is a fictionalized story of two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju who forge an unlikely friendship despite opposing sides in the fight against British rule. Alia plays Sita, the fiance of Alluri Sitaram, a fiery revolutionary, and a strong-willed woman who adds another layer of depth and emotion to the narrative. The film has garnered high-profile global and national accolades including the prestigious Oscar for the song Natu Natu as well as Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and the National Award For Most Popular Film.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva - Disney+ Hotstar

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film that marks Bhatt's entry into a superhero universe! She plays Isha, a young woman who unknowingly holds a connection to a powerful ancient weapon. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor (her real-life partner), who plays the role of Shiva holding the power to awaken Brahmastra, the film showcases Alia in a new light, filled with action and mystery, as she discovers her hidden strength while she becomes the love interest and ally of Shiva. The film became one of the highest-grossing box office films in the year 2022. Besides being one of the biggest multi-starred films with revolutionary VFX, Brahmastra is a must-watch as it is Ranbir and Alia’s first ever movie together.

Sadak 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 blockbuster of the same name directed by Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the two veterans Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles. Exploring the themes of revenge and redemption, the film is an action thriller road film that depicts the story of Aarya played by Alia who is on a mission to expose the man who she believes killed her mother. If you are a person who loves road trips with a twist of thrill and action then it's the perfect movie for you and remember Alia is the protagonist!

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood's latest most loved romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, is a family drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a Punjabi guy named Rocky and a Bengali journalist named Rani who falls in love despite their cultural differences and lives together as a couple before they finally get married. Alia steals the limelight with her dazzling performance and portrays her strong personality as a Journalist tackling contrasts with a guy next door Rocky. This year Alia won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her character in the movie, making it even more the reason to not miss this delightful treat!

Gully Boy - Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this critically acclaimed coming-of-musical drama tells the story of Murad played by Ranveer Singh, an aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai. While Alia brings Safeena to life, who is also Murad's love interest and a strong supporter of his dreams. Despite facing societal constraints, Safeena's unwavering support and independent spirit inspire Murad to chase his passion for music. Alia steals the show as Ranveer’s overzealous girlfriend and a daredevil who can go to any extent for her lover. For her role in the movie, Alia won several awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress solidifying her place as a powerful performer capable of portraying complex characters!

Gangubai Kathiawadi - Netflix

Directed by legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali this biographical crime drama is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful woman who rose from forced prostitution to become a leader fighting for the rights of women in Mumbai's red-light district. Alia Bhatt delivers a powerful performance as Gangubai, showcasing her transformation from a young victim to a respected figure who uses her voice and influence to advocate for the marginalized. The film garnered widespread critical acclaim and several awards for Bhatt, including the National Film Awards and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. It is one of Alia’s finest performances that reigned supreme at the box office - you just cannot afford missing this one!

