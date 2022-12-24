Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Mr India to Slumdog Millionaire, top 10 films of the versatile actor one MUST watch!

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors the Indian cinema ever witnessed. Since 1979, after making his acting debut with Umesh Mehra`s film `Hamare Tumhare`, the actor has delivered various blockbuster hits for which he received numerous awards and appreciation from the audience.

As the actor turns a year older on December 24, let's take a look at the 10 best films of his career.

1. Mr. India

Helmed by Shekhar Kapoor, the film is one of the finest films of his career in which he essayed the role of an invisible superhero Mr India. The film remains one of the most iconic movies in Indian cinema and it was also the highest-grossing Indian film of 1987 and remains a cult classic in India. Apart from Anil, Sridevi was also a part of the film.

2. Ram Lakhan

Anil Kapoor`s blockbuster hit track `Aee Jee Oo Jee Lo Jee` from the family entertainer `Ram Lakhan` also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Directed by Shubash Ghai, `Ram Lakhan` is one of the best drama films of Bollywood dill date. Anil received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.

3. Kishan Kanhaiya

Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the blockbuster hit was released in 1990 and showcased Anil Kapoor in a double role. The action comedy also starred Shilpa Shirodkar and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

4. Welcome

Majnu Bhai is one of the most iconic comic roles of Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, `Welcome` was released in 2007 and remains one of the most quirky films in Indian cinema. Anil also called `Welcome` one of his most cherished films. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

5. Nayak

This political thriller, regarded as an Anil Kapoor masterpiece, was a remake of south director Shankar`s Tamil blockbuster hit film `Mudhalvan`. Apart from Anil, actors Rani Mukerji and Amrish Puri were also a part of the film. The `Race` actor received a lot of appreciation for his performance.

6. Parinda

The crime drama directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was released in 1989 and was declared a blockbuster hit. Actors Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit were also a part of the film. The film won two National Awards.

7. 1942: A Love Story

Who doesn`t remember the beautiful song `Ek ladki ko dekha to aisa laga`? Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the romantic-musical also starred Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles. Anil and Manisha`s romantic pair in the film received a massive amount of love from the audience.

8. Mashaal

Directed by Yash Chopra `Mashaal` is Anil Kapoor`s most acclaimed film in which he was in a supporting role. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar and Waheeda Rehman were in the lead roles. The film earned praise from critics and the audience alike.

9. Slumdog Millionaire

`Slumdog Millionaire` received critical acclaim for its plot, soundtrack and direction. Directed by Danny Boyle, it received ten Academy Award nominations in 2009 and won eight of them, the most for any 2008 film, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Anil Kapoor portrayed a game presenter in the film and his performance was praised throughout.

10. No Entry

Produced by Anil`s brother Boney Kapoor, the film also starred Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol in lead roles and was declared a super hit. Anil was appreciated for his quirky dialogues in the film.