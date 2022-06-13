NEW DELHI: Bollywood is thriving on new films, never seen before content, and fresh pairings in 2022. While the spark between the old pairings is considered gone by, some of these fresh power couples are all set to take over our big screen this year.

Here, we bring to you some fresh on-screen power couple that we will get to see on the big screen:

1. Kriti and Prabhas (Adipurush)

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon and Pan India actor Prabhas are spectacular actors and are popular for taking up space in their films. It is exciting to know that a pool of talent like these will be seen together in their forthcoming film Adipurush. Adipurush is an upcoming Indian Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana.

2. Deepika and Hrithik (Fighter)

Indian actress Deepika Padukone and Greek God Hrithik Roshan are all set to work together for the first time in ‘Fighter’. Their forthcoming film is Bollywood’s highly anticipated film and the entire nation is excited to watch their sizzling chemistry on the silver screen. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to release in 2023.

3. Alia and Ranbir (Brahmastra)

Bollywood’s recently wedded Jodi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have taken over the hearts and souls of the nation. Their upcoming film, Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films in India and the netizens are very excited to see them together for the first time.

