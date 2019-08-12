close

war

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' new posters will impress you! Check out

The Yash Raj Films' venture is directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan and hot-bod Tiger Shroff have joined forces for their upcoming actioner 'War' and the new posters will amp up your excitement for the release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new posters on social media. He wrote: “Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff... First look poster of #War... Directed by Siddharth Anand... 2 Oct 2019 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu.”

The movie will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

The Yash Raj Films' venture is directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand. The teaser was released sometime back and received a massive response from the viewers.

Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in this YRF venture and guess what? Yes, she is wearing a bikini. 'War will hit the screens on October 2, 2019, and we are sure this one will be a mass puller.

Hrithik Vs Tiger 'War' is surely on the must-watch movie list this year.

 

warHrithik Roshantoger shroffwar posterswar teaserVaani Kapoor
