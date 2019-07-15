Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' touches 50 crore mark at Box Office — Check out film's latest collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', which hit the screens on Friday, had a 'decent' run at the box office on its first day. As per industry experts, the film had an excellent weekend and performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities.

The film currently stands with net collections of Rs 50.76 crore.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collections of the film and wrote, "#Super30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz."

"#Super30 now depends on weekdays to consolidate its status... Growth on Sat and Sun gives the film a chance at metros and Tier-2 cities specifically... #Super30 trending is far, far better than Hrithik's last two films - #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil," he wrote in another tweet.

'Super 30' is running in theatres with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'. While 'Kabir Singh' has completed four weeks, 'Article 15' is three-weeks-old at the box office.

'Super 30' is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. Hrithik plays the math wizard. The film is supported by actors like Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh form the supporting cast.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.