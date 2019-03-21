Integrity important, not award: 'Badhaai Ho' writer

Mumbai: "Badhaai Ho" writer Akshat Ghildial, who along with co-writer Shantanu Srivastava, withdrew their names from this year's Filmfare Awards, says an award is not more important than their integrity.

The writers' decision came after Jyoti Kapoor, also a writer, claimed that she was the one who came up with the film's idea initially.

Akshat told IANS: "We've got nothing to do with Jyoti Kapoor and she has nothing to do with 'Badhaai Ho'. Her banter has painted us (Shantanu & I) in a bad light. There wasn't a point in sharing an award with someone who isn't truthful."

In a viral Facebook post and later in an interview with FirstPost, Jyoti also stated that her name was included with Shantanu and Akshat in the award nominations but later got removed.

So in order to protest Jyoti's claims, Shantanu and Akshat on Wednesday withdrew their names from the 64th Filmfare Awards.

Akshat insisted that Jyoti's "story had no similarity with their story".

"Our script is out there for people to see. She just had a single line concept with her called 'Hum Do, Humaare Chaar' for which she was associated with Junglee Pictures.

"Shantanu and I have received support from the team on our decision. It was a difficult decision but the right one to take," he added.

"Badhaai Ho", which stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, is based on the story of an elderly couple who are expecting their third child.

Amit Sharma, who helmed the film, took to Instagram and posted a lengthy note, giving clarification from his side over the whole controversy.

He said: " My intention behind making the film was to spread happiness and not convolute it with controversies. The media nowadays is strong and forthcoming and I appreciate that, but its amazing how easy it is to manipulate and confuse people through social platforms. What I am going to say is black and white, there is no grey."

Amit mentioned that "Jyoti Kapoor had nothing to do with the story or the script that transcribed to the motion picture that was loved by the audiences. "

"I haven't met Ms. Jyoti till date nor have I have ever read the script of 'Hum Do, Humare Chaar' which she claims has resemblance to 'Badhaai Ho'.

"Jyoti had the same one line idea which I was unaware of till I got to know the same from Junglee pictures," he added.