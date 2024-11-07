Is Fatima Sana Shaikh Teasing Her Shoot With R. Madhavan For Dharmatic Entertainment’s Latest Project?

Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her dynamic roles, has recently sparked excitement by hinting that she may have started filming her anticipated project with R. Madhavan under Dharmatic Entertainment. Reports had already suggested a November start for the shoot, but her latest social media post seems to confirm it.

Shaikh shared a picture from the makeup room, captioned "Day 4," leaving fans wondering if it’s her first glimpse from the upcoming film. This new project would be her second collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, following her role in 'Ajeeb Daastaans,' produced by Karan Johar’s digital branch.

For R. Madhavan, this film marks a return to romance, a genre in which he captivated fans in 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein'. His recent venture in 'Shaitaan' saw him explore a darker role opposite Ajay Devgn, but his upcoming project with Fatima has fans eager to see him in a refreshing, romantic light.

As fans await confirmation, both stars have busy schedules ahead. Fatima will soon appear in 'Metro... In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, as well as in 'Ul Jalool Ishq' with Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma.