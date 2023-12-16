NEW DELHI: As the year draws to a close, and the festive season is knocking on the door, what better way to ring in the New Year than with an electrifying playlist of evergreen party anthems? Jacqueliene Fernandez, the eternal diva of Bollywood known for her sizzling dance moves and infectious energy, has graced us with some unforgettable moments on the dance floor. From the foot-tapping Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan to the vibrant Ra Ra Rakkamma, let's take a journey through the top 5 evergreen party anthems featuring Jacqueliene that continue to light up clubs and DJ sets.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

The first one on our list of Jacqueliene’s sizzling dance number that rules the party and celebration is the chartbuster track Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan. The song is one of the songs in the actress puts her unmatchable energy into the front and brings passion to the song. The song saw the leading actress flaunting some phenomenal moves. The signature step of this track is immensely famous.

Jumme Ki Raat

The Song Jumme Ki Raat from Kick is another song in the list that is highly popular and goes well with Jacqueliene's super popular list of hit songs. This song was a quite hit and is a rage in the masses even after 9 years of release, The electrifying dance moves of Jacqueliene will make your heart skip a beat for sure as the actress sets the screens on fire with her firey moves.

Jadoo Ki Jhappi

This desi dance track is from Ramaiya Vastavaiya where Jacqueliene is seen in the desi avatar and throwing some desi shade in this one in a pair of ghagra-choli. Her 'thumkas' and high energy make this fun song an entertaining dance number.

Ra Ra Rakkamma

Last year in 2022, Jacqueliene Fernandez brought a storm with her another desi yet peppy track 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'. The song was an instant hit among the party-going masses and spread like wildfire in the entire nation. The song hits the chord right in such a manner that whenever it gets played, it makes the masses groove to its tunes every time.

Beat Pe Booty

Ever since the song Beat Pe Booty was released, it has become everyone's go-to dance song. May it be weddings, may it be any other occasion, this is one of the favorite songs of party lovers that is powered by the energetic performance by Jacqueliene.

Lat Lag Gayee

Jacqueliene Fernandez has always put in her energy and brought the song to life, But with this song Lat Lag Gayee she created magic and made the nation dance to its tunes and put on their dancing shoes.

Sooraj Dooba Hain

The list can't end without mentioning of Sooraj Dooba Hain, the song featuring Jacqueliene Fernandez is the song of all seasons and moods. With her charm and dance, she ensured we couldn’t take our eyes off her in the entire song.