MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Hegde has commenced shooting for the second schedule of the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. She will be stationed in Telengana's capital city until the schedule ends on June 21, as per ANI. There are two foreign schedules on the cards for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which will be finalised soon.

As per the buzz, Pooja Hegde will be seen as Salman Khan's love interest in the film and this is the first time that the two will be sharing screen space together.

According to buzz, the film is a remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family.

The shoot of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' began in May this year in Mumbai, and Salman himself shared his look from the film. He was seen sporting long hair in the picture, which seems to have been taken while the superstar was filming an action sequence.

The multi-starrer family-drama is directed by Farhad Samji. Rumours are also there that the makers will reportedly soon announce the new title of the film. Apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari in important roles. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is scheduled for theatrical release on December 30, 2022.

Pooja will continue shooting for the family entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. She has also started prepping for filmmaker Puri Jagannadha's 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Talking about the upcoming slate of work, the actress will also be seen in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadha's 'Jana Gana Mana'.

(With ANI inputs)

