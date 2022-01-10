Kabir Khan says 'Salman Khan doesn't protocols of formal announcements', denies 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left his fans in excitement when he announced the sequel to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' at the 'RRR' pre-release event in Mumbai. During a meet and greet with paps on his 56th birthday, Salman said that K V Vijayendra Prasad has titled the sequel 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan'. Further, Salman went on to say that post 'Tiger ', the sequel of 'No Entry' will also happen.

Now, reacting to the same, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' filmmaker Kabir Khan revealed that Salman made the announcement in sheer excitement while in reality, they are yet to even lock in the script.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kabir said, "Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If a great story, I will be happy to make one."

The filmmaker added on a lighter note, "Salman doesn’t follow of formal announcements, he talks from his heart."

The 2015 blockbuster, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. It was written by K V Vijayendra Prasad. It is the third highest-grossing film of all time in India. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.